NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,692 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 1,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

