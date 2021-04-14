Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 141,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,391,622 shares.The stock last traded at $52.80 and had previously closed at $52.24.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 522.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.