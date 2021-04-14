Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,427.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $41,427.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00277436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00726751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,935.88 or 0.99152137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.00845498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

