Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 52,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit