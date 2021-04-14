Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 52,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

