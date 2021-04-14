Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

