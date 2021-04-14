Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

SAVE opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

