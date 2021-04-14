Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 919,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $331,843. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

