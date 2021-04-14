Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $19,568,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

