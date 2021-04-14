Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,369 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,369 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE NHI opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.