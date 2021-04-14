Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 173.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

