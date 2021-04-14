O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,218,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

