Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.00

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 222897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.99).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £555.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit