Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 222897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.99).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
The firm has a market cap of £555.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.54.
In other news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).
About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
