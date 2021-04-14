Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 172,312 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $930.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
