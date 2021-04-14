Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 172,312 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $930.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

