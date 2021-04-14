OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

