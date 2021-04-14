Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after acquiring an additional 686,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 134,490 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1,881.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 118,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

