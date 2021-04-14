Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.92

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $22.35. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 9.80% of Old Point Financial worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

