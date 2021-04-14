Olin Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

NYSE OLN opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

