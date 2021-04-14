OneMain Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.68%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OneMain by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

