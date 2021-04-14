Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Oragenics in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oragenics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.76 on Monday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

