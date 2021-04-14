Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%.

Shares of ORMP opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $12.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORMP. National Securities began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

