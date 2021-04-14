Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,926. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

