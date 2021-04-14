OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 95,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,392,574. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.30.

OGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

