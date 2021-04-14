Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OM. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

OM stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,238,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $12,337,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

