Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OVV stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

