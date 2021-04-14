Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

