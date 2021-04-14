Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $153,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 501,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $110.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

