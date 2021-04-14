Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.