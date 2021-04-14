Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 3.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,406. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.