PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.51 Million

Analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post $743.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.27 million and the highest is $755.74 million. PAE posted sales of $617.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 288,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,104. The company has a market capitalization of $761.31 million, a P/E ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

