Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.29

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $167,722.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pantos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00271830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.40 or 0.00731518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.76 or 0.99571206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $539.28 or 0.00849465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.