Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.67

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.67 and traded as high as C$22.53. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.20, with a volume of 304,663 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.077191 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total value of C$2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Insiders have sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

