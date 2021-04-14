PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $14.13. PBF Energy shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 9,828 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 158,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

