PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,049.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.