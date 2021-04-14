PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,681.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $736,975.75 and approximately $3,681.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002961 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.00 or 0.00447889 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,537,289 coins and its circulating supply is 44,297,132 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

