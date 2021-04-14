Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 801 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,939. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $71.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

