Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $6.08 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.27. 150,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

