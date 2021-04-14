Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,310. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.