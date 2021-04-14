Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 203 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 226,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

