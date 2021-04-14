Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 50.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $806.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $736.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.00 and a 52 week high of $810.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

