Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,767 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 160,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,445. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

