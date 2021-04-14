Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSHZF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Pershing Square Company Profile

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit