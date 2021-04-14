Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON MATD opened at GBX 3.18 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.94. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.62 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Comments


