Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Petrolia Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BBLS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Petrolia Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Petrolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrolia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrolia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit