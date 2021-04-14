Pfizer Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 38,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 16,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 43,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 84,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

