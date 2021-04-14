Phala.Network Market Capitalization Hits $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00673043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036159 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

