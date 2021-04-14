Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases 314 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,984. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

