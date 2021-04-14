Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) Short Interest Update

Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 3,757.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of PECN stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Photoelectron has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Photoelectron Company Profile
