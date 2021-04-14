Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) Short Interest Update

Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 3,757.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of PECN stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Photoelectron has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Photoelectron Company Profile

Photoelectron Corporation, a technology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of miniature x-ray systems for multiple market applications. It creates and adapts miniature x-ray systems for various applications in healthcare and nonhealthcare related markets. The company offers micro-adaptive x-ray systems designed for x-ray fluorescence analysis, intravascular radiation therapy, brachytherapy, radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, and instrumentation to the industrial and medical markets through original equipment manufacturers.

