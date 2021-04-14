Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 274,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 850,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.