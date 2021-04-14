Pickle Finance Hits One Day Volume of $8.76 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.40 or 0.00029134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00678498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036139 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,372,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,347,992 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.