Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Pigeon has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

